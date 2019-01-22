Extended severe weather warning issued by Met Office for Peterborough as sleet showers forecast

Have your say

The Met Office has issued an extended severe weather warning for ice for Peterborough and the surrounding area.

The yellow weather warning for ice was issued yesterday for the ice and wintry showers throughout today, but has now been extended throughout this evening and until 11am tomorrow morning, Wednesday January 23.

Wintry showers and ice is forecast for Peterborough. Photo: Shutterstock

Forecasters say: "Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet. Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times."

Many paths and pavements could become slippery, and there may be delays to bus and train services.

A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards overnight across the UK, although no snow is expected to fall in our area.

As the rain moves south across the UK, temperatures will fall close to 0C causing ice to form.

In Peterborough there is a strong chance of heavy rain and sleet from 5pm today.

Temperatures will fall to -3C in Peterborough heading into Wednesday.