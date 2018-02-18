Exploding washing machine door cuts face of shocked Peterborough woman

Pieces of a washing machine door drew blood after it exploded in a woman’s face while she enjoyed a cup of tea.

Jodi Pollard was left stunned after the glass door of her Hotpoint machine shattered in mid-cycle, leaving her with cuts to her face and causing her startled Jack Russell Queenie to run out.

And the 34-year-old from Fletton was thankful that her three children Kellice (13), Shanaye (8) and Blaze (6) were at school and not sat at the kitchen table when pieces from the washing machine door flew out.

A Hotpoint engineer has now told Ms Pollard, who has put in a complaint to Trading Standards, that it will take up to five weeks to determine what caused the fault.

The mum of three, who only had her appliance for four weeks before the door exploded, said: “I put the washing machine on before doing the school run.

“I took my children to school, came home and the washing machine had six minutes left.

“I had a cup of tea and sat down and there was a really loud bang and lots of smashing. I didn’t think for one minute it could be the washing machine exploding.

“I stood up and realised it was the machine door. The cycle was still going so I went to the electric box to turn the power off. There was glass flying everywhere.

“I think I was caught when I was sat down.

“If it had been earlier the kids would have been eating their breakfasts. Who knows what would have happened.

“I’m still quite shocked - it was horrible.”

Last month, a parliamentary report found that up to one million defective tumble dryers are potential fire hazards in British homes due to Peterborough manufacturer Whirlpool’s “inadequate” response to the discovery of a defect.

Whirlpool, which makes Hotpoint machines, said it could not comment on individual cases. A spokeswoman said: “The safety of consumers is our number one priority and we thoroughly investigate all incidents as soon as they are reported to us.’’