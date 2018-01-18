Exhibitors return to LAMMA show in Peterborough to assess wind damage

Exhibitors at the cancelled LAMMA show are now being allowed into the East of England Arena and Events centre to assess damage caused by heavy winds.

The show was scheduled to open for a second day this morning - but it has been cancelled due to health and safety fears.

Visitors were turned away early this morning - and until 11.20am, no-one - including exhibitors - was allowed to enter the site.

Now firms with displays are being allowed entry - but no vehicle movement is being permitted.

A spokesman said: “The North Gate next to the Harvester is now open for exhibitors only. Please bring your exhibitor pass or another means of identifying that you are an exhibitor in order to gain access.

“No visitors will be let through.

“Cars coming through the North Gate will be directed to the car park opposite Gate 17 & 18 & should walk to the Atrium next to the Main Hall, where they will be allowed to return to their stands in a controlled & orderly manner to assess damage & retrieve items.

“There is currently NO vehicle movement on site including NO forklift movement.”

High winds overnight caused serious damage to stands and structures across the East of England Showground, forcing the event to be closed early.

Hundreds of visitors who arrived early were held at the entrance to the showground as safety officers surveyed the site. However, it became obvious that the decision to close the event early had to be made.

This was the last year that LAMMA was being held at the Peterborough site. The event will move to the NEC, Birmingham, in 2019.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, group head of events at Briefing Media, which owns LAMMA, said: “It is with great regret that we have had to close LAMMA today following an excellent day yesterday, but the safety of our visitors has to be paramount.”

The decision to close the show has caused traffic choas around the arena, with many roads grid locked.

