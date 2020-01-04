Exciting technology will bring the environment to life at Peterborough’s Railworld Wildlife Haven

Exciting technology will help bring the environment to life at Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough.

The popular attraction near Oundle Road is introducing new projects including a climate exhibition which will use augmented reality graphics to keep visitors engaged.

Apprentices Katie, Jamie, Ahmed and Ryan

It will feature a touch screen control of the site’s Globe Hall Earth Centre World which will highlight how our planet will look with an expected one and two metre sea level rise.

The centre’s wind tunnel is also having its controls and graphics refurbished and updated to highlight wind turbine technology, while there will be the first touch screen control and informative science graphics for the youngsters’ model railway layout.

Moreover, there will be barcodes for all signs to give audio information directly to smartphones.

The exciting changes are thanks to top apprentices from Schneider Electric, experts in energy management and industrial automation, who are travelling from Coventry to Peterborough to help the Railworld volunteers to install the new technology.

Railworld

It is hoped the changes will demonstrate how to be more efficient in our use of digital controls to optimise energy usage.

Brian Pearce, chair of trustees at the volunteer-run environment centre, said: “All these projects aim to let the visitors directly interact with the features - it will be all hands on for an incredibly exciting way to learn.

“The apprentices highlighted that at Schneider they empower all of them to make the most of their automation for the best efficiency and sustainability solutions. We are really looking forward to working with such a fabulous group of passionate Schneider apprentices!”