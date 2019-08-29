Everything we know about the Peterborough Hotpoint blaze as 50 lorry trailers on fire

Have your say

Firefighters are still tackling the blaze at the Hotpoint trailer park in Peterborough this evening.

The site is Whirlpool’s UK headquarters and comprises the firm’s UK head office, storage and depot facilities. Hotpoint is one of Whirlpool’s brands.

The fire at Hotpoint. Photo: David Lowndes

Here is everything we know about the blaze which has become national news:

. The fire broke out shortly before 7pm in Woodston with a number of loud explosions being heard

, Smoke could be seen across the whole of the city and even from outside Peterborough

. Approximately 50 trailers carrying parts of washing machines and fridges have caught fire, according to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, although Whirlpool said it was 30

. Fire, police and ambulance crews were all sent to the scene

. There are approximately 55 firefighters who have come from five different counties to tackle the blaze. There are nine fire engines on site

. There are not believed to be any injuries

. The public is not at risk

. Road closures have been put in place but are now being lifted

. Residents living locally are being advised not to go outside or leave their windows open

. Efforts to tackle the blaze will continue overnight

. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

A Whirlpool spokesperson said: “Most importantly, we can confirm that nobody has been injured in this incident and none of the buildings on our site have been affected.

“A fire broke out at approximately 6.45pm today (Thursday, August 29) in an area of our Peterborough headquarters where heavy goods vehicle trailers are parked.

“These trailers contained spare parts and the blaze spread to approximately 30 of them.

“The fire is now under control and investigations by the police into the cause are ongoing.

“Operations will resume as normal on site tomorrow (Friday).

“We would like to offer our most sincere thanks to the emergency services for all their assistance in tackling this incident.

“We also apologise to people living and working in the area for any disruption caused.

“We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

