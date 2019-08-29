Everything we know about the Peterborough Hotpoint blaze as 40 lorry trailers on fire

Firefighters are still tackling the blaze at the Hotpoint trailer park in Peterborough this evening.
Here is everything we know about the blaze which has become national news:
. The fire broke out shortly before 7pm in Woodston with a number of loud explosions being heard
, Smoke could be seen across the whole of the city and even from outside Peterborough
. Approximately 40 trailers carrying parts of washing machines and fridges have caught fire
. Fire, police and ambulance crews were all sent to the scene
. There are approximately 55 firefighters who have come from five different counties to tackle the blaze. There are nine fire engines on site
. There are not believed to be any injuries
. The public is not at risk
. Road closures have been put in place but are now being lifted
. Residents living locally are being advised not to go outside or leave their windows open
. Efforts to tackle the blaze will continue overnight
. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined
. Hotpoint at this time has yet to comment
