A section of Lincoln Road has been closed since Sunday (May 30).

Anglian Water has said that it expects to have completed works on a burst water main on Friday (May 31).

Currently, a section of Lincoln Road, just off David’s Lane in Werrington is closed after a water main burst on Sunday evening (May 26).

Such was the volume of water and the pressure, over 20 homes had to be evacuated as the water poured in and the road surface was seriously damaged.

The scene on Lincoln Road.

The road has remained closed ever since.

According to the latest update on the Anglian Water website, the estimation completion of works in 12pm on Friday.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are still on site repairing the burst water main on Lincoln Road in Peterborough. Due to the main being deep underground and the presence of third party cables, the repair is slightly more complex than originally planned.

"Once the repair has taken place, our teams will still need to reinstate the road surface back to how it originally was to ensure its safe for road users and pedestrians. We expect the road to be reopened at the end of this week, but we'll be updating our website with updates as the work progresses.