Virgin Money seeks permission for new shop front due to anti-social behaviour by rough sleepers
Virgin Money in Peterborough has applied for a new shop front after problems with rough sleepers.
The bank has made an application to alter its existing shop front on Church Street, which includes two large windows, with the door to the branch set further back. This recessed entrance has provided a space that has been used by many rough sleepers to stay overnight.
Virgin has now said that this has caused “numerous anti-social issues” when the bank is closed. These include the area being used as a toilet as well as staff being threatened when they try to enter the building in the morning.
The application states that the police have been requested to remove people sleeping in the area on “many occasions.”
The proposals that have been put forward are for a new set of security doors, which will be closed when the bank and the upper floor accommodation are not being occupied. The doors will be fixed open while the premises are open and the existing doors will remain the entrance to the store.