Virgin Money seeks permission for new shop front due to anti-social behaviour by rough sleepers

The existing Virgin Money shop front on Church Street.

The bank has made an application to alter its existing shop front on Church Street, which includes two large windows, with the door to the branch set further back. This recessed entrance has provided a space that has been used by many rough sleepers to stay overnight.

Virgin has now said that this has caused “numerous anti-social issues” when the bank is closed. These include the area being used as a toilet as well as staff being threatened when they try to enter the building in the morning.

The application states that the police have been requested to remove people sleeping in the area on “many occasions.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed new shop front at Virgin Money.