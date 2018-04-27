UPDATE: Trees removed from Peterborough’s St John’s Square after warning about skin-irritating caterpillars

Trees have been removed from Peterborough’s St John’s Square after a warning about caterpillars which can cause mild skin irritation.

Safety notices from Peterborough City Council had been spotted yesterday (Thursday, April 26) on taped off tree tubs about browntail moth caterpillars which had been spotted.

The warnings stated: “It is advised you avoid contact with these caterpillars as they can cause mild skin irritation.

“Measures have been put in place to control the caterpillar numbers, but during the interim we ask that you do not enter the planted areas, touch or pick up any insects or trees or parts of trees that may have become dislodged.”

However, the trees in the tubs have now been removed.