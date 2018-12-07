Trees wrongly removed during clearance work by Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge

Trees were wrongly removed during clearance work by Rhubarb Bridge.

The work by Amey on behalf of Peterborough City Council took place between November 19 and 25 around Junction 18 of the A47/A15.

It will allow for major repairs to Rhubarb Bridge which will help maintain it for the next 10 years, as well as the construction of new pedestrian crossings at the roundabout.

However, during the clearance work four more trees were removed then planned.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council and Amey said as a result an extra eight trees will now be replanted.

He said: “We recently completed ground and vegetation clearance work as part of the council’s preparations for the forthcoming highway improvement works to Rhubarb Bridge and Junction 18 of the A47/A15.

“Unfortunately, in the process, four more trees were removed than planned. We will therefore be replanting more trees than previously planned at no additional cost to the authority, towards the end of the scheme.”

