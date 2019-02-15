Map

These are Peterborough’s 18 most high risk flooding hotspots

Here are the 18 areas of Peterborough which have been identified as most at risk of surface water flooding.

The at-risk areas are listed on Get The Data and are identified by postcode, showing the level of risk, suitability and if the flooding poses a risk to insurance. The data is taken using a single point within each postcode using Open Postcode Geo, identifying the flood risk area which that point falls within. There maybe other points within the postcode which fall into a different area, and hence have a different risk level.

1. PE1 5BL

Risk: High. Suitability: Town to Street. Risk for insurance: Yes.
2. PE1 5DF

Risk: High. Suitability: Town to Street. Risk for insurance: Yes.
3. PE1 5FT

Risk: High. Suitability: Town to Street. Risk for insurance: Yes.
4. PE1 5FA

Risk: High. Suitability: Town to Street. Risk for insurance: Yes.
Page 1 of 5