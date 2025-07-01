Steps taken to remove Traveller encampment from Peterborough park
A number of caravans were seen on the fields on Tuesday morning (July 1).
it is believed they first tired to gain access to Itter Park but were unsuccessful.
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Officers have visited the site and undertaken an initial assessment. We are currently in the process of issuing a notice for them to move on and if they fail to comply then we will seek a court date."
Police have also attended the site. A spokesperson added: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment in Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe. We visited the site today and are liaising with our partners.”