Steps taken to remove Traveller encampment from Peterborough park

John Clare Rec.

Steps have been taken to remove an encampment of travellers from John Clare Recreation Ground in Gunthorpe.

A number of caravans were seen on the fields on Tuesday morning (July 1).

it is believed they first tired to gain access to Itter Park but were unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Officers have visited the site and undertaken an initial assessment. We are currently in the process of issuing a notice for them to move on and if they fail to comply then we will seek a court date."

Police have also attended the site. A spokesperson added: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment in Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe. We visited the site today and are liaising with our partners.”