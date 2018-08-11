Smooth start for Peterborough’s first hybrid Hackney carriage

Peterborough’s first hybrid hackney carriage has taken to the streets.

The taxi, which can carry six passengers, has been registered with Peterborough City Council by driver Tahir Ali.

It is available for private hire through Peterborough Cars and is already making use of the city’s eight charging points.

Councillor Peter Hiller, the council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “Hybrid taxis will become a common sight on our roads and that’s why we are preparing to increase the number of charging points in the city to 16.”