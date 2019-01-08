Pollution scare as hundreds of dead fish found in River Nene in Peterborough

Hundreds of fish have been killed in a stretch of the River Nene in Peterborough.

Residents living at Riverside Mead in Stanground spotted the water was a cloudy, milky colour yesterday - and today found dozens of dead fish floating in the water.

A number of fish also washed up in residents’ gardens.

It is not yet known what caused the death of so many fish - but it is feared chemicals have leaked into the river.

Residents have now contacted Anglian Water and The Environment Agency following the discovery.

One woman said they had been given no advice about the situation, with no information about drinking water and if pets should be kept away from the river.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re responding to reports of dead fish in and around the Riverside Mead area of Peterborough. We’re working with the Environment Agency to investigate the cause and assisting with clean up actions in the immediate area.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached The Environment Agency for comment.