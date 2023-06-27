Cambridgeshire Police has said that its officers are conducting an assessment after a number of Travellers arrived at Bretton Park.

It is believed that the group arrived at the park overnight on Monday and into Tuesday (June 27). It is not yet known how they gained entry to the site but a height barrier was put in place after previous encampments at the site.

Encampments were seen on the park in both April and July last year, causing the cancellation of a number of Easter events.

An encampment has been set up at Bretton Park.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are aware of the traveller encampment in Bretton Park, officers are currently on the scene conducting an assessment.”