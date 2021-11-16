Peterborough’s Nene Park offering new boxes of on-site reared lambs in sustainable ‘Park to Plate’ initiative

Lamb from Nene Park's 'Park to Plate' initiative.

Boxes of Park to Plate lamb are now available to order from the Nene Park online shop. Customers can choose between small, medium or large boxes, containing a variety of cuts of lamb from joints and cutlets to mince and chops. The full contents of each box can be seen on the Nene Park website.

Park to Plate has grown out of the share farming partnership between Nene Park Trust and first-generation farmers, brothers Craig and Ryan Baxter, following the three key principles of being kind to animals, kind to nature and kind to the environment. The partnership places the utmost importance on the welfare of its animals, ensuring they live happy, healthy lives. Farming in harmony with nature, livestock roam extensively on land that is managed for the longer-term benefit of the environment and wildlife.

The farming system is entirely forage-based, meaning that livestock enjoy their favourite food: grass, herbs and wildflowers throughout their lives, minimising environmental impact and maximising benefits to nature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers Craig and Ryan Baxter.

Orders for the first run of lamb boxes must be placed by November 24 for Christmas collection dates. Once your order has been placed, you will receive a confirmation email. Then, residents can collect their box in person from the Lakeside Farm shop on Saturday December 11 or Sunday December 12 between 10am and 4pm. As the initiative grows, there will be further regular monthly collection dates.