Peterborough volunteers show their ‘pride’ with new fortnightly litter-picks

Volunteers have started fortnightly litter-picks to show their “pride in the Ortons”.

Family Voice, in partnership with Peterborough City Council and Neighbourhood Watch, are holding the regular family litter picks.

More information on the litter-picks

The first session began on Saturday from Family Voice’s base at the Goldhay Centre, Paynels, with the charity even putting on a home cooked lunch for families hungry after a good session.

Conservative city councillors representing Orton Longueville Irene Walsh, Gavin Elsey and Graham Casey all took part on Saturday.

Cllr Walsh said: “It was wonderful to see such an enthusiastic group of local residents turn out to participate in the litter pick, and heart-warming to see the youngsters proudly wearing their hi vis vests emblazoned with ‘Pride in the Ortons’.

“We aim to get more local people involved as we go along so that we are able to keep more areas clean and tidy. What makes these events extra special is the warm welcome everyone receives at the Goldhay Centre by Louise Ravenscroft and her team, who even go to the trouble of preparing a hot, nourishing lunch for the volunteers when they return from the litter pick.

“It’s a great opportunity for all age groups to form new friendships and share the common bond of caring about their environment.”

The sessions are going to be running for the next few months as part of a pilot programme with the aim of hopefully extending them beyond this time.

The litter-picks will be on the first and third Saturdays of the month where time will be taken to tidy the local area.

A home cooked lunch will be provided, and if possible families will be able to meet different city services which can provide direct support, information and advice.