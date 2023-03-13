North Bank Road, close to Whittlesey, has been closed until further notice.

The road will be closed between North Side and Northey Road due to a flood warning issued by the Environment Agency.

The notice, which will remain in place until Tuesday (March 14) at least.

North Bank has been closed.

The notice reads: “River Nene river levels have remained high since the heavy rain and snow last week. Further rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours and more in the following days.

"During periods of high tide the River Nene will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. This is likely to lead to localised flooding of the North Bank Road, between Peterborough and Rings End. Whilst this Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road.

"Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media. We are operating the Whittlesey washlands to help manage the situation.

"This Flood Warning is expected to remain in place until at least Tuesday 14th March 2023, whilst river and tide levels remain high. Please avoid using low lying footpaths and roads near rivers, which may be flooded.