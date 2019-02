New research conducted by Farawayfurniture.com has revealed which areas of England have the most species of wildlife. The research was conducted by collating data from NBN atlas’s ‘explore your area’ tool by setting the radius to 2km and selecting the major cities and towns found per region in England. Here are the results for the East of England:

1. Ipswich Ipswich came out on top with the highest number of different species of wildlife in the East of England, with a staggering 3,709. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough Peterborough ranks second with 1,207 different varieties of wildlife, including Insects (830 different species), Birds (124), Mammals (9) and Fish (23) jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Cambridge Cambridge came third with 1,134 different species Getty Buy a Photo

4. Watford Watford was fourth with 822 different species found Getty Buy a Photo

View more