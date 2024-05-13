Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“It’s like an apocalypse here, something must be up because no works have been done.”

Residents and councillors in Hampton have called for action after being left appalled at the lack of maintenance in the area.

Residents in many of the newly built areas of Hampton, including Hampton Water, are liable to pay a non-capped 'management fee' for the up-keep of the land, maintenance of the surrounding areas, which is in excess of £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Hampton Water, however, have raised serious concerns that the money, which is paid to landowners Barratt Homes has seemingly not been used.

The problems highlighted by residents in Hampton Water.

Among the issues raised by residents have been overgrown grass, weed being left to take root and fallen trees not removed.

One resident said: “We are not getting the services we are paying for.

"In no other transaction do you pay for something and are not told exactly what you are paying for - yet for some reason it exists here in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They do not report on what we have to pay for and we are constantly thrown around differing third-party payment collectors who threaten fines for those who fail to pay on time.”

The problems highlighted by residents in Hampton Water.

Another said: “It’s like an apocalypse here, something must be up because no works have been done.”

A further resident added: “The whole of Hampton Water seems to be a complete mess and it does look like a ghost town.

"There are ditches dug up with patches of grass put back in which will just curl up and die, probably about 70% of trees are dead or broken and there is overgrown grass and weeds on all green areas next to footpaths and visitor bays.

“It’s never bee like this before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problems highlighted by residents in Hampton Water.

Hargate and Hempsted ward councillor John Howard has been taking up the issue on behalf of residents.

When contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph, he said: “Hampton (Peterborough) Management Ltd have recently contracted a new maintenance provider for the Hamptons.

" It is taking them some time to learn a huge area and establish cutting timetables and regular programming. It has been an additional challenge with the recent record rain fall too.

"In the meantime, ward Councillors continue to flag issues with any areas of concern with Hampton (Peterborough) Management Ltd and the new maintenance company - CPC Hampton Estates Property Care, who we have found to be responsive and supportive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We expect to see more improvements over the coming week and I will continue to liaise with the contractor, CPC Hampton Estates Property Care residents and Hampton (Peterborough) Management Ltd until it's fully up to speed.”

In response to the concerns raised, A spokesperson for Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We are sorry for the delay in organising the grounds maintenance at our Hampton Water development.

"We have arranged for a contractor to work on Tuesday May 14 to rectify this.