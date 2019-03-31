Peterborough mum frustrated by overflowing bins blighting park

A Peterborough mother has become frustrated by her local park which has been blighted by overflowing bins.

Louise Ann Gross said she has had to stop taking her two-year-old son Theo to the green space which is on the path leading from Sugar Way to the railway track, behind Boleyn Avenue.

The land is privately owned and has reportedly been in a poor state for many months, although it was cleaned at the end of last week.

Louise said: “We walk past the park every day with the dog and each time my toddler asks to play in there.

“It’s sad that for the last few months and a lot of last summer I’ve had to say no as it’s too dirty.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Officers are actively working with the registered land owner to ensure the clear up of land at Sugar Way and will not hesitate to use appropriate action if required.”

Asked who owned the land, so the PT could contact them, the spokesperson said: “We are not releasing this at this time in order to aid our own negotiations with the land owner.”