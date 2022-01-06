Peterborough MP welcomes tighter laws on hare coursing

New legislation will help police officers deal with hare coursing gangs EMN-220401-161900001

On Tuesday (January 4), the government announced a number of amendments to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill that are to be tabled.

Hare coursing is an illegal activity - where dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares. It is particularly prevalent in flats area in both Peterborough and Fenland.

The proposals include:

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.

-Increasing the maximum penalty to an unlimited fine and the possibility of facing six months in prison.

- Introducing two new criminal offences. Trespass with the intention of using a dog to search for or pursue a hare and being equipped to trespass with the intention of using a dog to search for or pursue a hare. Both carry a maximum of an unlimited fine and/or up to six months in prison.

- New powers for courts to order money police spend putting seized dogs in kennels to be repaid and to be able to disqualify offenders from owning a dog.

Mr Bristow, who has been part of a group lobbying the government to get tougher on hare coursers said: ““I have spoken to a number of landowners and farmers in Thorney, Newborough and in the fens who have had enough. There are people who consistently perpetuate hare coursing, damage crops and farm equipment and intimate local people.