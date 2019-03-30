Peterborough litter-picker’s anger over call to council for waste removal

A woman who cleared a huge swathe of litter in her community claims she was accused of fly-tipping after calling up for it to be removed.

Victoria Morland filled six 70- litre bags full of recycled rubbish found near her house in Eastern Close, Dogsthorpe, before leaving them next to a green bin in the cul-de-sac and ringing Peterborough City Council for them to be collected.

Victoria Morland with the rubbish she collected

But the 27-year-old claims her actions were described as fly-tipping by the person she spoke to at the authority.

Victoria said: They said ‘what you’re doing is fly-tipping, but on this occasion we will pick it up’.

“On our council’s website it says it’s aiming for 65 per cent recycling. I’m mightily peeved off. I’m doing something completely for free and went and bought my own recycling bags and litter picker, then I was told I’m in the wrong.

“It’s come from the local area and stayed in the local area.”

The rubbish has now been collected.

Victoria was inspired to begin litter-picking after travelling abroad. She said: “I went to Iceland and you would be hard pushed to find a single piece of litter.

“Here, it’s hard not to find a piece of litter. We’re supposed to be forward thinking but the country’s a mess.”

Victoria has been recycling for three to four months and is taking part in the Great British Spring Clean 2019, which runs from March 22 to April 23.

Her most recent clean-up saw her pick up glass bottles, cans and other items in a footpath, play park and cycle route.

She also found a deep fat fryer, Christmas tree, screwdriver and other bulky items which she is disposing of.

The council’s website states that the authority has a target to see recycling rates of more than 65 per cent.

Peterborough also has the aspiration of being the UK’s Environment Capital.

A council spokesman said: “We would not normally give advice to put it by your refuse bin as the council operates a no side waste policy.

“However, we are always happy to assist residents who are actively trying to keep their neighbourhoods tidy. If residents get in contact we will arrange to collect any bags and can also provide replacement bags through our street cleansing team.”