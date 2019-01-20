Peterborough fly-tippers could be named and shamed on social media

Calls have been made for fly-tipping offenders to be named and shamed on social media with the problem reaching “near epidemic” levels .

The clean-up cost of fly-tipping in the city is now in excess of half a million pounds a year, with 10,092 reported incidents in 2017/18.

A working group of city councillors was tasked by council leader Cllr John Holdich to investigate and make recommendations on policy changes, and it discussed its report with members of the council’s Growth, Environment & Resources Scrutiny Committee last week.

Working group member Cllr Judy Fox said: “The problem is at near epidemic proportions, and it seems that it is a crime most people seem to think is minor, or does not concern them unless it is right on their doorstep.

“We are quite literally drowning in dumped rubbish, and something must be done about it so that the people who think at the moment that it’s okay to do this sort of thing are punished to the extent that they never do it again.”

Recommendations include installing infrared covert cameras, putting up crime scene tape around fly-tipping incidents to show action is being taken, introducing new waste disposal facilities, jumbo sacks for small businesses, the licensing of mobile small traders to collect and dispose of waste legally, and naming and shaming offenders on social media.

Cllr Darren Fower said he was “shocked and rather disappointed” there were only 26 prosecutions in the last financial year, and none so far this year. Rob Hill, assistant director for community safety, said the evidence against offenders has to be “rock solid”, which is why the new covert cameras are needed.