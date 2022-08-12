Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council has reaffirmed its commitment to planting 100 new oak trees to replace the Bretton oak tree that was felled last month.

The decision has drawn criticism, both of the £49,000 cost to fell the tree and for the impact it will have on the environment and the city’s claim to be the country’s environmental capital.

The council has defended what in its words has been a difficult but necessary decision and insisted that it plans to mitigate with 100 new trees to be planted in the autumn.

A freedom of information request submitted by the Peterborough Telegraph also revealed that the council plans to finance the planting with “applied external funding”.

When asked by the Peterborough Telegraph if the council was able to confirm that the trees would definitely be planted, even if the funding application to the government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs was unsuccessful, it was confirmed that the council would find the money from elsewhere in its budget.

Cllr Nigel Simons, cabinet member for Waste and Street Scene and the Environment at Peterborough City Council, said: "We will be planting 100 additional trees within the city this autumn.

"This is something we have committed to, to mitigate against the environmental impact of felling Bretton Oak Tree.