Perkins planning large solar farm in Peterborough

The proposed site of the new Perkins solar farm.

The engineering giant is proceeding with plans in order to provide its site on Frank Perkins Way with a clean, renewable and sustainable form of electricity, which will help meet Peterborough City Council’s Environment Action Plan’s zero carbon target, adopted in 2017.

Perkins has its own targets to create an entirely carbon neutral supply line within its manufacturing facility.

The company has said that it considered a number of sites in the city but opted for its location at ‘Chartwell Land’, due to the land being south-facing; ensuring optimal energy production. The 1.32 hectares (13,200 square metres) site is located to the east side of the Perkins estate in the city and is currently vacant.

A map of the location of the proposed new solar farm.

The development is envisaged to provide approximately 1206 MWh of renewable energy each year, which will provide electricity that will all be used by Perkins Engines; reducing the carbon emissions by circa 450 tonnes per year.

A total of 80 solar tablets will be used, with each individual one comprising of four rows of nine panels, totalling approximately 2880 panels of the solar farm. The panels will be no higher than 3m to ensure limited visual impact on the surrounding area.

The planning statement, produced by HD Planning, states: “The UK needs to meet its renewable energy obligations. This proposed solar farm at Perkins Engines will help to achieve the government’s and the district’s renewable targets. The proposed solar farm will generate 1206 MWh of renewable energy each year and reduce up to 450 tonnes of Carbon per year, which is an environmental benefit to the wider area and company alike.

“The site is very well screened resulting in minimal landscape and visual impact. Perkins Engines have undertaken a thorough assessment of the site and the surrounding area and concluded it is an ideal site for a renewable energy solar development.”

