Parking price rise at popular Peterborough park

Parking prices are set to increase at Peterborough’s most popular parks this month.

Ferry Meadows will increase the charge for the first time in about three years on February 26, with prices going up by around 10 per cent.

A spokesman for the Nene Park Trust, which runs the park, said: “The price increase is needed to keep up with the rising maintenance costs of our Park year on year, caused partly by inflation and also by increasing visitor numbers.

“As an independent Trust, we receive no funding from the taxpayer and are totally reliant on any income we generate ourselves.

“The income from car parking forms a really important part of the income we need to maintain the standards of our paths, planting and infrastructure, so we can continue to provide great facilities for our visitors to enjoy.”

Tariff changes:

Peak times 8am – 8pm (all year round) -

Standard tariff / Current / From 26 February 2019

Up to 1 hour / £1.50 / £1.70

1 – 1.5 hours / £2.00 / £2.20

1.5 to 2 hours / £2.50 / £2.80

2 to 2.5 hours / £3.00 / £3.30

2.5 to 3 hours / £3.50 / £3.90

3 to 3.5 hours / £4.00 / £4.40

3.5 – 4 hours / £4.50 / £5.00

Over 4 hours / £5.00 / £5.50

Off peak (8pm-8am) / 50p per hour / 60p per hour

- The annual parking membership is also increasing from £60 to £70 with the membership for Peterborough District Angling Association (PDAA) members increasing from £30 to £35.