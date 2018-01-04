North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey shuts again due to expected flooding

North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey has shut again as the road is expected to flood.

The road had re-opened yesterday (Wednesday, January 3) after a previous flood warning was removed, but this morning the Environment Agency has re-issued the warning, leading to the road closing again.

The Environment Agency said: “Heavy rain over the past week has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

“This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank road. Whilst the flood warning is in force the local authority will close North Bank road. Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media.”

