North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey reopens

North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey has reopened.

The road was closed for a second time last Thursday, a day after it had reopened, as it was again expected to flood.

However, the flood warning from the Environment Agency has now lifted.

In its latest update yesterday (Sunday, January 7), it said: “The River Nene is falling steadily and we do not expect any further flood water on North Bank road at this time.

“There may be standing water in low lying areas and fields for several days. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

