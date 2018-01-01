North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey closed due to expected flooding

A road between Peterborough and Whittlesey has been closed due to expected flooding.

According to the Environment Agency North Bank will remain closed while its flood warning remains active.

In its latest update on Monday evening (January 1), under the sub-heading 'Flooding is expected - immediate action required', it said: "Heavy rain over the past week has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene.

"During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. It is expected that this warning will be in force for a number of days.

"This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road. Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media. This message will be updated on Tuesday morning or as the situation changes."