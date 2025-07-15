New prevention measures proposed as fire breaks out at Peterborough's park
On Saturday afternoon (July 12), a large fire broke out the John Clare Biodiversity Area in Gunthorpe.
Fire crews responded to the incident which burnt a large amount of grass and made a number of recommendations including increasing the length of the fire breaks.
Gunthorpe ward councillor Sandra Bond said: “Thank you to those residents who contacted the fire service and alerted myself and my councillor colleagues.
“Even though the fire breaks in the long grass did stop the fire from spreading, the fire service have made recommendations for PCC to widen the fire breaks in the long grass. Another recommendation is to make the distance wider from the long grass to the gardens on Pennine Way.
“Councillor Andrew Bond will send the recommendations to PCC to be actioned.”