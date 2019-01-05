New Peterborough segregation plant ‘will increase recycling rates’

Mick George is investing £2.6 million on three new recycling segregation plants, including one at its site in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.

The Huntingdon-based firm is bringing in new technology to separate different waste materials which it says will deliver increased recycling rates and landfill diversion, as well as cost savings.

The new technology will, in simple terms, allow for materials to be separated into different streams through a series of magnets, blowers and suction equipment.

This will benefit householders and traders who uses the firm’s waste management services as they will benefit from lower commercial waste charges. Currently, the waste is separated manually.

The new unit it scheduled to be up and running by the second quarter of 2019.

Michael George, managing director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Our business is ever expanding which subsequently means we’re handling more waste materials than ever before. In a market that is very competitive, our continued investment and innovative approach to technology allows us to provide our clients with the most efficient service.

“Beyond that, regulations from overseas with regards to waste contamination levels is increasingly under scrutiny. We want to do our upmost in ensuring we’re supplying quality materials without sanction.”

The company’s other recycling sites to benefit from the new segregation plants are in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, and Great Billing, Northamptonshire.

Mick George is a leading supplier to the construction industry in East Anglia and the East Midlands. It specialises in bulk excavation, demolition and earthmoving services, ready mixed concrete, a wide range of skip hire and waste management services and a commercial waste service.