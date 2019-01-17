New Peterborough Household Recycling Centre set to open

A date has been set for the new Household Recycling Centre in Peterborough to open.

The new site in Fengate (the road) opens a month tomorrow (Monday, February 18) and will be more than double the size of the current facility in Dogsthorpe which is closing the day before.

An artist's impression of the new recycling centre

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed the location of the new recycling centre back in August 2017.

Peterborough City Council said at the time that the new centre will have improved vehicle access, be easier for people to use and provide more space for residential waste and recycling.

The majority of the new facility will have roof cover and will incorporate a former warehouse building on the council-owned site.

The council is paying FCC Environment (UK) Ltd nearly £7.5 million to build the new centre and to operate it for the next 10 years.

The centre will be free to use and open all year round.

The council has revealed artist’s impressions of how the new site will look.

Any resident visiting the site with a van or trailer will still need to obtain a permit before coming to the site. Any permit issued (and which is date valid) before February 18 will be accepted at the new site.

The council said in 2017 that the Dogsthorpe recycling centre is “not sufficient to cope with the volumes of waste generated at present by residents in the city and therefore is unsuitable for providing the required service in the next 20 years”.

More information about waste and recycling can be found on the council’s website.

