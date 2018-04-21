New Peterborough app lets residents know nearest place to get free drinking water

A new app called Refill has been launched by Labour MEP for the East of England Alex Mayer which lets Peterborough residents know the nearest place they can get free drinking water so they can reuse their own bottle.

Already fifty local shops, restaurants, gyms and libraries have agreed to supply free tap water and be featured on the app.

The launch of the app

The MEP also met Earth Matters managing director Richard Ferris and Bewiched store manager Michael Hall to discuss how to stop plastics ending up in our oceans and in landfill ahead of a vote on the issue in the European Parliament.

Mr Ferris, who is also a Labour Peterborough city councillor, said: “Refill Peterborough is an exciting opportunity for our city to address the growing problem with plastic and encourage residents to keep hydrated. As the aspiring Environment Capital of the UK Peterborough needs to lead the way to a plastic free future. This is a fantastic first step on that journey.”

We currently use 35 million plastic bottles every day with nearly half ending up in landfill sites such as in Eye.

Alex said: “Plastic just isn’t fantastic when it ends up in our rivers and seas and landfill. That’s why I’m delighted to launch this app. It’s a great way to help local people do their bit to fight plastic pollution.”