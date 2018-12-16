New electric vehicle and charging points at Peterborough’s Nene Park

Nene Park has begun using a new electric vehicle to support volunteering and educational groups at the park.

The new van was provided by the Viridor in Peterborough (ViP) Community Fund, which is linked to the Energy Recovery Facility in Fengate.

The van will enable the Nene Park team to conduct volunteering, maintenance and education activities in more remote areas of the park. It will also act as a refreshment station so that hot and cold drinks can be offered during these sessions.

The van will be equipped with a roof rack and trailer to carry equipment for volunteers to use, as well as educational resources for pond dipping, bug hunting, nature trails and educational games.

In addition to the vehicle, Viridor has also funded three new electric vehicle charging points at the park – one to support the new van and two public points in the Lakeside car park that are available to use for any visitors with an electric car.

Adrian Oates, head of fundraising at Nene Park Trust, said: “We’re enormously grateful to Viridor for funding this new vehicle. It will make a big difference to both our team and our network of more than 60 volunteers.

“As a nature-focused charity we very much support green travel initiatives, and this is an important step in becoming more environmentally friendly while expanding what we offer to our visitors.”

Paul Rowland, Viridor in Peterborough chairman, said: “I am delighted to see the ViP funding being used to support the volunteers and visitors at Nene Park. Education and volunteering are vital to the sustainability of the park and it has been a pleasure to help the team succeed in their aim to have a more environmentally friendly method of transport whilst being able to access more remote areas of the park.”

The Viridor in Peterborough Community Fund invests more than £20,000 per year to support local community associations and projects.