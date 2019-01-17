New council company to run Peterborough waste services a ‘really exciting opportunity’

A new city council company to run waste services in Peterborough is a “really exciting opportunity,” according to one of the authority’s most senior officials.

The council has created its own trading company called Peterborough Limited which will take over services run by Amey - including waste collection, street cleaning and maintenance of parks and grassed areas - on February 2.

Annette Joyce, service director for environment and economy, said: “It’s a really exciting opportunity. It gives us more flexibility in how we deliver the services.”

All of Amey’s 449 staff will move over to the new company with services transferring over a few months, beginning with building cleaning.

A shareholder committee including members of the council cabinet is being formed to monitor both the new company and other organisations the council are involved in.

Ms Joyce said residents will not notice any change in services to begin with, but added: “As the shareholder committee and cabinet start to look at the services in more detail, they will look at how we want them to operate differently.”

The council had signed a 23-year deal to outsource the services back in 2011 before deciding it could deliver better value for money itself.

Its plans include using Peterborough Limited to compete in the private sector for contracts, for example with commercial waste, with profits reinvested in services.

Ms Joyce said she wanted to thank Amey for all of its help.

Cabinet member for waste and street scene Cllr Marco Cereste said Peterborough Limited will be “more responsive to citizen’s needs”.

Council leader Cllr John Holdich said the cabinet was determined services will be “of the highest quality”.