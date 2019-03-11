Name revealed for new council-run Peterborough waste collection company

The name has been revealed for the new city council-run company to collect waste in Peterborough.

Aragon Direct Services is taking over current services operated by Amey, which also include street cleaning and maintenance of parks and grassed areas.

The name is a reference to Katharine of Aragon, the first wife of Henry VIII, who was buried in Peterborough Cathedral.

The council’s 23 year contract with Amey, which was signed in 2011, was terminated as the authority believed it could deliver better value for money itself and improve recycling rates.

Instead it has set up its own trading company which was initially called Peterborough Limited.

All of Amey’s 449 staff are moving over to the new company with services transferring over a few months.

Building cleaning was transferred across at the start of February, which will be followed by waste collection and home to school transport routes on April 1,

Finally, grounds maintenance, street cleansing and building maintenance services transfer across on May 4.

Cllr Mohammed Farooq, chair of the trading company, said: “We want to have a name and brand that has a link to Peterborough, whilst allowing us to be able to trade outside of the city in future.

“Residents should notice little obvious change, other than the new name. Bin collection schedules and services will remain the same and will continue to be delivered by the same team of frontline staff within the new trading company, Aragon Direct Services.

“Our number one focus will remain on continuing to improve the services but we can develop a more flexible approach to meeting the growing needs of our city. For example, where priorities change and we want to amend schedules for a service such as grass cutting this can be arranged more easily than if through an outsourced contract.”

Cllr Marco Cereste, cabinet member for waste and street scene, said: “We made the landmark decision to form a new trading company to take over the services currently operated by Amey. Keeping our streets clean and bins emptied is a top priority for us.

“As local authorities continue to face financial pressure we are being innovative to find new ways to balance the books whilst striving to deliver the highest quality services to the public and local businesses.

“Our trading company - Aragon Direct Services - will allow us to generate income through commercial operations which will help us to deliver first class services to our residents.”

The new company is wholly owned by the council.

Residents and businesses can continue to contact the council on 01733 747474 or visit www.peterborough.gov.uk for information about these services or to report issues.

