Landmark sculpture set to return to Peterborough's Thorpe Meadows this October

The landmark ‘Peterborough Arch’ sculpture is set to be returned to its place in Ferry Meadows this October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sculpture, which has been located at Thorpe Meadows, was removed in 2023 following an annual inspection.

The rare iroko wood statue was removed to be analysed by conservationists in order to protect the statue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With repair costs exceeding £50,000, the Nene Park Trust reached out and received funding from The Henry Moore Foundation, Arts Council England, Peterborough Civic Society and The National Lottery Heritage Fund but needed further public support to raise £3,000.

The Peterborough Arch. Photo: Nene Park Trust.

The sculpture was commissioned and installed next to Longthorpe Parkway by the Peterborough Development Corporation in 1987, during the development of Peterborough as a new town. It was created by artist Lee Grandjean.

With work nearing completion, the sculpture is expected to be restored to its rightful place by the end of October. Adrian Oates, Head of Fundraising and Partnerships, said: “Peterborough Arch took many months to dry out before the repair work could start, but as soon as it was fully dried out, the conservators started restoration work and are making good progress with repairs and will then be applying new coats of varnish in readiness for its return in October.

"We’re so pleased we will soon be welcoming this much-loved sculpture back to its rightful home at Thorpe Meadows.”