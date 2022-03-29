Helpston Garden Centre.

Plans were submitted this month by DLP Planning, based in Bedford, to build three residential dwellings and private driveways on the side of the former Helpston Garden Centre on West Street, Helpston.

These plans were recommended for approval but were then subject to another round of consultations after an area to the rear of the site, which would be included in the development, was left off the original plans.

Helpston Parish Council continued to raise no objection but wished to remind the council that the site is outside of the village envelope, and therefore the council’s planning department would normally object to any developments on such a site on principle.

Barnack ward councillor David Over did object to the plans though, based off concerns such approval would give rise to further development outside of the village envelope.

Councillor Over said: “Sorry, I can’t agree to any of this. It is outside the planning area.

“In the past, where we have been ‘understanding’, there was complete disregard to decisions made a few months later.

“There are at least three sites close by, all outside the village envelope, they have been refused or not yet come to planning but they will if this proposal is approved. Examples of such proposals are in Bainton and Ashton.”

The proposals were, however, still approved by city planners.