Hidden secrets of Peterborough’s Nene Park to be revealed with new attractions

A chance to follow in the footsteps of the Romans will be one of the new attractions at Peterborough’s Nene Park as it looks to open up its hidden secrets.

Called Walking in Time, the new heritage walkway will seek to bring to life nationally significant Roman discoveries in the area with a guided trail, display boards and even a mobile app.

Highlights will be vastly improved access to the historic settlement of Durobrivae, near Castor and Ailsworth.

It is one of a number of projects from the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme set up under Heritage Lottery funding and involving 12 partners and 16 projects.

All the projects will be completed over the next five years.

Other ventures range from restoring Castor Station Master’s cottage garden to the recruitment of two apprentices to work alongside the Park’s Rangers.

The new works are part of Nene Park Trust’s masterplan that seeks to increase the size of the parkland and make it more accessible to people right across Peterborough.

Adrian Oates, head of fundraising at Nene Park Trust, said: “It’s the biggest grant-funded project we’ve ever been involved in and we’re making great progress already.

“We are working closely with Nene Valley Archaeological Trust to take forward the historic research aspects of the project.

“What’s great about the Walking in Time project is that there will be lots of opportunities for people to get involved.

“We’ll be seeking volunteers and artists and help in many forms during the project and in return we can offer new skills, fun, wellbeing and teamwork.”

The list of enhancements include improving riverside walking routes and the creation of new art pieces for park gateways.

There will be upgrades for key routes linking Peterborough city centre with Ferry Meadows by engaging local artists and communities to create paintings, temporary art sculptures and eco-art celebrating the river area and its heritage.

A Growing Skills project will involve taking on two apprentices for 20 months later this year to work with the park’s Rangers.

And a Bringing Nature Closer project will restore ditches on two floodplain meadows plus the construction of viewing platforms for visitors.