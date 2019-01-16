Fresh idea for Peterborough residents to recycle crisp packets

Peterborough residents can now stay green and recycle crisp packets, thanks to a city charity,

Walker's Crisps recently announced that they are now accepting crisp packets being sent back to them, to be recycled into products such as garden benches and watering cans.

As part of the scheme, Walkers have invited people to send the packets back to themselves; but as they need them returned in large quantities (400 or more), they are encouraging people to start collections together. PECT are now collecting packets at their city centre office and are encouraging supporters to send their empty packets in. Walkers will accept packets from any brand of crisps, but cannot accept food packets of any other items (not even popcorn bags!).

Once you’ve saved up some packets, you can either drop them off at the office or send them in to the following address, in an old bag or envelope clearly marked ‘Crisps C/O PECT’: PECT, The Green House, 4-6 Cowgate, Peterborough, PE1 1NA.