A flood warning for a road linking Peterborough to Whittlesey has ended.

North Bank will be able to reopen after the Environment Agency lifted its warning.

In its latest update this morning (Wednesday, January 3), it said: ”The River Nene is falling steadily and we do not expect any further flood water on North Bank road at this time. There may be standing water in low lying areas and fields for several days.”

