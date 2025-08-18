Fire crews respond to hedgerow fire which forces swimmers to leave Peterborough Lido
Crews were called at just after 3:30pm to hedgerows on the Embankment, next to The Lido.
Readers told the Peterborough Telegraph that a plume of smoke could be seen over the Embankment.
The fire was quickly extinguished but as a precaution, swimmers in The Lido were asked to get out of the pool for around 20 minutes after Lido staff quickly alerted the fire service to the incident.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.31pm on Sunday, a crew from March, which was on standby at Dogsthorpe Fire Station, was called to a fire on Bishops Road in Eastgate, Peterborough.
“Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in a hedgerow and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 4pm.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”