Fire crews respond to hedgerow fire which forces swimmers to leave Peterborough Lido

Fire crews responded to an incident that caused an evacuation of the pool at Peterborough Lido on Sunday (August 17).

Crews were called at just after 3:30pm to hedgerows on the Embankment, next to The Lido.

Readers told the Peterborough Telegraph that a plume of smoke could be seen over the Embankment.

The fire was quickly extinguished but as a precaution, swimmers in The Lido were asked to get out of the pool for around 20 minutes after Lido staff quickly alerted the fire service to the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.31pm on Sunday, a crew from March, which was on standby at Dogsthorpe Fire Station, was called to a fire on Bishops Road in Eastgate, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in a hedgerow and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 4pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”