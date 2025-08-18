Fire crews respond to hedgerow fire which forces swimmers to leave Peterborough Lido

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:13 BST
Fire crews responded to an incident that caused an evacuation of the pool at Peterborough Lido on Sunday (August 17).

Crews were called at just after 3:30pm to hedgerows on the Embankment, next to The Lido.

Most Popular

Readers told the Peterborough Telegraph that a plume of smoke could be seen over the Embankment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire was quickly extinguished but as a precaution, swimmers in The Lido were asked to get out of the pool for around 20 minutes after Lido staff quickly alerted the fire service to the incident.

Peterborough Lido.placeholder image
Peterborough Lido.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.31pm on Sunday, a crew from March, which was on standby at Dogsthorpe Fire Station, was called to a fire on Bishops Road in Eastgate, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in a hedgerow and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 4pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Related topics:Lido
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice