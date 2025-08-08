Cross Keys Homes 'committed' to maintaining currently overgrown plants at Peterborough's Laxton Square

Cross Keys Homes has said that it will take action to maintain the currently overgrown plants at Laxton Square in Peterborough city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overgrown plants have only been planted in recent months and are situated in front of the new Northminster development- named Indigo- of 315 apartments on the former site of the city market.

A number of residents have commented their surprise to the Peterborough Telegraph that the plants already appear to be overgrown and not managed, describing the site as an ‘overgrown mess.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When approached by the Peterborough Telegraph, Cross Keys pointed to the fact the details were still being finalised with the sale of the land to them from Peterborough City Council but that it was committed to maintaining the area.

Laxton Square. Photo: Toby Wood.

A spokesperson from Cross Keys Homes, said: “We are still awaiting the city council finalising the details of the sale of this area to us.

"In addition, establishing wildflower planting areas can be challenging and difficult to establish, especially in their first year and particularly given the very dry spring and summer we have seen this year, however, we are committed to maintaining the area at Laxton Square once we conclude ownership of it and in the meantime have chosen these plants to increase biodiversity whilst also supporting a diverse habitat which will, in turn, attract native wildlife.

“Once the sale has completed, we will remove the heras fencing, so that Laxton Square can be enjoyed by everyone.”