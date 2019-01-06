Covert cameras and crime scene tape could be used to fight fly-tipping in Peterborough

Have your say

Covert cameras, crime scene tape and new waste disposal facilities could all be deployed in the fight against fly-tipping in Peterborough.

A cross-party review carried out by city councillors has suggested a number of new ideas to try and limit the huge amount of dumped waste every year which costs the authority approximately £500,000 annually to tackle.

There were more than 10,000 collections of fly-tips in Peterborough in 2017/18 despite campaigns and initiatives including a trial of free bulky waste collections.

The review was initiated by council leader Cllr John Holdich with a newly-formed working group asked to recommend policy changes which might bring down the amount of fly-tipping.

The group has now published its report which will be considered by members of the council’s Growth, Environment and Resources Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday.

The report’s recommendations include:

l Buying six infrared covert cameras at a total cost of £6,000 to place in problem areas

l Making it easier to access obtain permit applications online for the new Household Recycling Centre which is due to open in Fengate in early 2019

l Spending £5,000 on a communications campaign

l Putting up crime scene style barrier tape around fly-tipping incidents to highlight that action is being taken

l Engaging with the public on social media, with one suggestion including sponsored Facebook messages

lExamining longer site opening times and improved trailer access at the new recycling centre, and the feasibility of satellite recycling sites in busy times of the year

l Considering alterations to the current pricing policy for bulky waste collections to reduce barriers to those on limited incomes

l Costing a council-supported commercial waste disposal and recycling centre for small businesses working from home, landlords and mobile, small traders

lExamining the introduction of discrete bins for street cleaning or litter picking waste.

The report reveals that the highest volume of fly-tipping collections is in the central area of the city, while fly-tipping at Norwood Lane in Paston Ridings costs the authorities on average £40,000 a year to tackle.

Currently, enforcement of fly-tipping is undertaken by officers in the city’s Prevention and Enforcement Service.

In 2017/18 there were 26 prosecutions for fly-tipping and 123 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) handed out.

From April 2018 onwards there have been no successful prosecutions but 75 FPNs issued.