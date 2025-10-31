More than 50 community volunteers have come together to support the revitalisation of the Sunken Garden in Peterborough’s Central Park.

The garden serves as a memorial park to armed forces groups connected with Peterborough but has sat bare for the past three years due to council cuts.

More than 50 volunteers have now spent many hours over five days, removing old, dead hedges, preparing flower beds and planting out new plants and wildflower plugs.

The project was led by David Turnock, Chair of Peterborough Civic Society.

Volunteers at the Sunken Garden in Peterborough's Central Park.

He said: "Unfortunately, the Sunken Garden had been unloved and no planting or care had taken place there because the council hadn’t really got the money to spend on it.

“So we worked together and planted the area over the past five days, and I have to say it’s looking rather wonderful.”

The initiative benefited from the expertise of renowned local landscape architect Otis Roberts, who designed a garden based on plants that encourage biodiversity and provide colour and fragrance.

The project aimed to give educational opportunities to local children, with more than 25 students from the neighbouring Thomas Deacon Academy taking part in the gardening.

Kelly Joiner, a teacher at TDA, said: “Otis was fantastic with the kids, taking time to explain the planning process, plant choices and their Latin names. It was a really useful exercise in aspirational careers for them all."

Otis added that he hoped that the project ‘has inspired the children, along with the fact that being involved makes them guardians of the space.’

Other volunteers came from local residents’ associations and groups – Park Streets Ahead Residents Association and the Broadway Residents Association – and local residents who had heard about the project via social media.

The project was mostly funded by a £3,100 grant from the Cambridge Community Foundation’s Fund for Nature, and supplemented by funds from the Friends of Central Park and the Peterborough Civic Society. Cllr Angus Ellis and Cllr Arfan Khan also made Community Leadership Fund contributions.

Friends of Central Park, who coordinated the project, is a voluntary group which aims to protect and promote the park as the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Peterborough.

The group is always on the look-out for volunteers who would like to get involved in initiatives in the park such as gardening, and community events such as a sports day and a dog show. To find out more, email [email protected].