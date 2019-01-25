CCTV reveals Peterborough sewers filled with large fatberg

CCTV has revealed a large fatberg growing in Peterborough’s sewers.

Anglian Water has published a photo of the fatberg from the inside of a sewer in Hampton.

A fatberg is a very large mass of solid waste in a sewerage system, consisting especially of congealed fat and personal hygiene products that have been flushed down toilets.

One huge fatberg even became a big news story in September 2017 after being discovered in sewers under Whitechapel. It was then put on display in the Museum of London.

Anglian Water tweeted about the fatberg to raise awareness of the damage they can cause.

It tweeted: There’s a FATBERG growing in Peterborough’s sewers CCTV footage taken from the inside of a sewer in Hampton shows the build up of fats, oil and grease This type of blockage causes damage to the pipes and network so please dispose of waste properly and not down the sink.”