Catch-up of bin collections in Peterborough following Beast from the East

A catch-up of bin collections has been taking place in Peterborough after the Beast from the East brought snow and ice last week.

Speaking yesterday, a Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We had to cancel catch up collections on Saturday due to the weather conditions and instead these are taking place today (Monday) with crews returning to Paston to complete domestic bins and the Stanground area to complete recycling bins.

“We also returned to complete Wednesday’s organic collections and Friday’s domestic rural collection. So far crews are operating in each area and confirmed that all rounds will be completed today except Thursday`s organic collection for the Ortons, which will be completed on the next collection date.”