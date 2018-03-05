Burst water pipes at Peterborough City Market

Two water pipes have burst at Peterborough City Market.

One of the water pipes burst on Saturday (March 3) at 2pm and caused some flooding.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said the main market area was isolated with another water source found to allow the market to continue as normal.

A second water pipe then burst on Saturday evening at the Laxton Square stalls, but the market was not open on Sunday or today.

Planning contractors are at the site today to carry out repairs.

Both bursts are believed to be related to the weather.