Bin collection days to change for some Peterborough residents
Some Peterborough residents will see their bin collection days change in March
Bin collection days will be changing on March 1 in some areas of the city as Aragon Direct Services, Peterborough City Council’s waste contractor, implement a revised recycling and waste collection round schedule to accommodate the rapid growth of housing in the city.
The first information about the changes will start to go out to all households soon. Residents should look out for pink stickers that are being placed on black bins over the next two weeks and a leaflet with a collection calendar that is being posted to all addresses in February.
Recent growth has seen significant increases in the number of properties on the South side of the city, which has had an impact on the number of vehicles and crew members required to complete the rounds on certain days.
Ian Spence, Director of Operations for Aragon Direct Services, said: “Adjusting the rounds allows the workload to be evened out across the week and means that the service will be more efficient and sustainable as Peterborough continues to grow in the future.”
“There hasn’t been a major revision to recycling and waste collection rounds in Peterborough for 12 years, so we hope that residents will appreciate the need for the change and soon get used to their new collection day.”
Not all areas will be affected by the change, however confirmation will be provided to all residents along with a useful reminder of what waste is appropriate for each type of bin.