Bin collection days to change for some Peterborough residents

Bin collection days will be changing on March 1 in some areas of the city as Aragon Direct Services, Peterborough City Council’s waste contractor, implement a revised recycling and waste collection round schedule to accommodate the rapid growth of housing in the city.

The first information about the changes will start to go out to all households soon. Residents should look out for pink stickers that are being placed on black bins over the next two weeks and a leaflet with a collection calendar that is being posted to all addresses in February.

Recent growth has seen significant increases in the number of properties on the South side of the city, which has had an impact on the number of vehicles and crew members required to complete the rounds on certain days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bin collection days for some residents will change in March

Ian Spence, Director of Operations for Aragon Direct Services, said: “Adjusting the rounds allows the workload to be evened out across the week and means that the service will be more efficient and sustainable as Peterborough continues to grow in the future.”

“There hasn’t been a major revision to recycling and waste collection rounds in Peterborough for 12 years, so we hope that residents will appreciate the need for the change and soon get used to their new collection day.”